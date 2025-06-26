June 2025 recalls impact Honda, Trader Joe's, Harley-Davidson and more

Consumers saw a host of recalls for products, vehicles, food and drinks in the month of June.

Recalls of food in June ranged from dried apricots with insufficient labeling to "ready-to-eat" pasta linked to a listeria outbreak. Meanwhile, consumer products such as dumbbells and power banks also faced recalls.

Vehicle manufacturers, including Honda, Ford and Harley-Davidson, also issued recalls for various problems.

June 2025 food recalls

June 2025 automotive recalls

June 2025 product recalls

Topo Chico mineral water

Coca-Cola issued a recall for what it called a "limited quantity" of 16.9-ounce glass bottle Topo Chico products early in June, citing "potential contamination" of the bacteria pseudomonas.

Some of the recalled Topo Chico mineral waters were sold in 18-packs at select Costco locations in Texas and Louisiana from May 20-29, according to a customer recall notice published on the warehouse retailer’s website. Certain Sam’s Club locations also sold some of the potentially contaminated Topo Chico mineral waters.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola told FOX Business on June 5 that "all impacted product" had been "removed from store shelves" at approximately 40 retail locations in Arizona, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas."

Customers who bought the recalled Topo Chico bottles were able to bring them back to the store for either a refund or exchange, the spokesperson said.

Dried apricots

A lack of disclosure about sulfites on the packaging of 352 cases of Floria Dried Apricots distributed to 19 states prompted a recall by Turkana Food Inc.

The company told customers to bring the recalled, 200-gram paper-packaged dried apricots back to where they bought them to get their money back and advised against eating them.

The cases subject to the recall had the lot number "440090478-15-333" as well as the UPC "2539560010," and expiration dates of November 2026, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall notice said.

Chicken fettuccine alfredo pasta

FreshRealm on June 17 recalled certain Marketside and Home Chef-branded "ready-to-eat" chicken fettuccine Alfredo pasta products that were distributed to Kroger and Walmart stores. The particular products were listed in a recall notice published by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled pasta "may be adulterated with an outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes," the FSIS said.

Federal health officials said on June 17 that the outbreak involved 17 known cases of illness across 13 states from August 2024 to May of this year, as well as three deaths and one pregnancy loss.

The FDA and the FSIS "have not yet determined the source of contamination for this product" but are "working closely with each other and the CDC to continue to collect information to determine what additional steps are needed to protect public health," according to a June 17 FDA notice.

The FSIS warned consumers against eating the recalled "ready-to-eat" pasta. Instead, they should throw them away or return them.

Cheese curds

Trader Joe’s announced a recall of a "single lot code" of Face Rock Creamery Vampire Slayer Cheese late last week. They had a use-by date of "082925."

The reason for the recall of the cheese curds was possible Listeria contamination. Nobody had become sick from the product as of June 20, per an FDA recall notice.

Trader Joe’s locations in Northern California – specifically in Monterey, Fresno and "all locations North" – and in the Nevada cities of Carson City, Reno and Sparks offered the recalled product, per the grocery store chain.

Face Rock Creamery said in the June 21 FDA notice that it was "committed to ensuring the safety and quality of our products and is working closely with our distribution partners and regulatory agencies to resolve this matter swiftly and thoroughly."

Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s told FOX Business that "nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and Crew Members."

Mitsubishi

More than 198,900 Mitsubishi Outlanders from the model years 2022-2024 and Outlander PHEVs from the model years 2023-2025 faced recall in June for a "software error" in their infotainment system.

The automaker said in its National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report that the infotainment system could "freeze or display a black screen" while backing up.

Owners will get a letter in the mail at the end of June or the beginning of July telling them to take their vehicles to a dealership, where staff will reprogram the infotainment system with "countermeasure software" for free, the recall report said.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson recalled over 82,100 Softail motorcycles with a particular type of rear shock adjuster mounting tab that could damage their rear tire and make them suddenly lose pressure.

The recall only applied to certain 2018-2019 FLDE, 2018-2021 FLHC, 2018-2024 FLHCS, 2018 and 2023 FLHCS ANV, 2020-2024 FXLRS, 2022-2024 FXLRST and 2022 FXRST Softail motorcycles, per the NHTSA.

Dealers will put in place "new hardware," including a "new bracket which limits the movement of the pre-load adjuster and also prevents the adjuster from making contact with the rear tire," to remedy the issue, the recall report said.

Owner notification occurred on June 16.

Honda

American Honda announced a recall of roughly 259,000 Honda Pilots from the model years 2023-2025, Acura MDXs from the model years 2023-2025 and Acura TLXs from the model years 2021-2025 on June 18.

The brake pedal in the vehicles "may not have been staked, which may allow the pedal to shift out of position" and cause "lateral movement of the brake pedal, which may cause unintended application or compromise of the driver’s ability to safely slow or stop the vehicle," the automaker said in a press release.

The company urged owners to bring their recalled vehicles to the dealership to be looked at. Dealers will "replace the brake pedal assembly at no cost to the owner" if the inspection indicates the vehicle needs it, Honda said.

Letters about the recall are expected to go out in late July.

Ford

A possible safety issue spurred Ford to launch a recall for Lincoln Aviator SUVs.

The recall, which affected 132,914 Lincoln Aviator models between the years of 2020 and 2025, was due to possible insufficient adhesive bonding of the C-pillar trim and rear door window bars. This may lead parts to detach from the affected vehicles and could "increase the risk of a crash," according to a report from the NHTSA.

Around 3.2% of the recalled vehicles may have the defect.

The NHTSA said staff at dealerships will "repair or replace C-pillar appliques and window division bars, free of charge," the NHTSA said.

Exercise dumbbells

Johnson Health Tech Trading on June 5 recalled over 3.8 million units of BowFlex Model 552 52.5-pound and Model 1090 90-pound adjustable dumbbells with weight plates "can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact hazard," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

There have been nearly 350 reports of the plates dislodging, with 111 of those leading to injuries, the CPSC recall notice said.

"BowFlex Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2024," the CPSC statement said. "Johnson Health Tech Trading has agreed to provide a remedy for the 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells sold by BowFlex Inc., (formerly Nautilus Inc.), prior to May 2024 as a part of this recall."

"In April 2024, our parent company, Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc., purchased select assets of BowFlex in a bankruptcy auction," a statement from Johnson Health Tech Trading to FOX Business said.

"Over 95% of the more than 3.8 million BowFlex dumbbell models subject to this voluntary recall were sold during a twenty-year period by Nautilus Inc., which is no longer in business. Despite having no obligation to do so, Johnson Health Tech Trading is stepping up to provide a remedy to customers who purchased recalled dumbbells from Nautilus."

Consumers can get a voucher as a refund or receive a replacement.

Power banks

Anker Innovations recalled more than 1.1 million of its PowerCore 10000 power banks with the model number "A1263" and certain serial numbers, saying the lithium-ion battery inside them could overheat "leading to melting of plastic components, smoke, and fire hazards."

The company knows of 19 instances of fires and explosions related to the battery issue, two of which caused burns and 11 of which led to property damage.

The CPSC said consumers "should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Anker Innovation for instructions on receiving a free replacement power bank."

Anker said the power banks must be disposed of at a "certified facility that accepts recalled lithium batteries" as they can’t be thrown away or recycled normally.

Sophia Compton and Pilar Arias contributed to this report.