Honda recalls 259,000 vehicles due to dangerous brake pedal defect

Honda is recalling about 259,000 Honda and Acura vehicles due to a problem with a brake pedal defect that could potentially present a safety hazard.

American Honda announced the recall impacting some Honda Pilot sedans from the model years 2023-2025, Acura MDA SUVs from the model years 2023-2025 and Acura TLX sedans from the model years 2021-2025 on Wednesday, saying their brake pedal assemblies have to get checked at a dealership.

In the recalled vehicles, the brake pedal could potentially "shift out of position," a problem that could result in "unintended application or compromise the driver’s ability to safely slow or stop the vehicle," the automaker said.

The potential issue stemmed from pivot pins in the recalled vehicle’s brake pedal not being "staked" during their production, according to a recall report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

It could also "cause abnormal brake pedal feeling during operation, illuminate the brake malfunction light in the instrument cluster, or cause the vehicle’s brake lights to remain lit even when the brake pedal is not applied," Honda said.

The timeframes during which the now-recalled Honda Pilots, Acura MDXs and Acura TLXs varied by model, the NHTSA recall report indicated.

The brake pedal problem hasn’t led to any injuries or deaths.

Honda said it conducted the recall so affected Honda and Acura owners will bring them to their local dealership, where staff will take a look at the brake pedal assemblies in the vehicles.

Dealers "will replace the brake pedal assembly at no cost to the owner" if the inspection indicates the vehicle needs that, according to the automaker.

Letters with instructions to bring the recalled Honda and Acura vehicles will go out to customers in late July, the recall report said.

Honda Pilots and Acura MDXs have been sold by Honda for many years. The Acura TLX first debuted in 2014.

Honda introduced the Acura brand nearly four decades ago. In 2024, more than 132,300 Acura and 1.291 million Honda vehicles were sold in the U.S., American Honda reported.

