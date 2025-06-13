Buyer beware: Popular dried fruit pulled from shelves in 19 states

A recall of certain cases of Floria Dried Apricots is underway due to their packaging not disclosing the fruit contains sulfites.

Turkana Food Inc. issued a recall for 352 cases of the dried fruit Thursday through an announcement published on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website.

The dried apricots have 200-gram paper packaging.

The move was precipitated by "routine sampling performed by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets" that found the recalled dried apricots "contained Sulfites that were not listed on the product labelling," the FDA recall notice said.

Companies often use sulfites as a preservative in food and drinks, but some people can have allergic reactions to them.

The dried apricots lacking the declaration about sulfites have expiration date of November 2026. They also have the lot number "440090478-15-333" and the UPC label "2539560010," according to the recall notice.

Shoppers who bought Floria Dried Apricots with that particular lot number "should not consume the product," the recall notice said. Instead, they should return the product to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

There haven’t been any reported illnesses from the undeclared sulfites.

According to the FDA, Turkana Food distributed the recalled dried apricots in the following states:

Florida

Kentucky

Virginia

New York

New Jersey

Tennessee

Massachusetts

Texas

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

Rhode Island

Pennsylvania

North Carolina

Maryland

Ohio

Alabama

Missouri

California

The company and the FDA are investigating to "correct the issue with the manufacturer," according to the FDA notice. In the meantime, it has stopped producing and distributing them.

Turkana Food, headquartered in New Jersey, describes itself as a "family-owned and operated ethnic food distributor." It serves independent supermarkets, chain stores and institutions, according to its website.