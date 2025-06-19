Deaths, pregnancy loss linked to recalled pasta sold at Walmart and Kroger

Three deaths and one pregnancy loss are being attributed to a listeria outbreak linked to newly recalled "ready-to-eat" pasta sold at Walmart and Kroger.

FreshRealm, which has production sites in California, Georgia and Indiana, says chicken fettuccine Alfredo products "may be adulterated with an outbreak strain" and is recalling products produced before June 17.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the contamination notice on Tuesday.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers," the notice read. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The impacted products are:

32.8-ounce tray packages of Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettucine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese with a best-by date of June 27 or prior.

12.3-ounce tray packages of Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettucine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese with a best-by date of June 26 or prior.

12.5-ounce tray packages of Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettucine Alfredo with Pasta, Grilled White Meat Chicken and Parmesan Cheese, with a best-by date of June 19 or prior.

Along with the deaths and fetal loss, 17 people in 13 states have reported falling ill as a result of eating the now-recalled pastas from August 2024 to May of this year, federal health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the pastas were sold in the refrigerated section of stores and were assembled and ready for microwaving. The recall does not include frozen meals, the CDC said.

Listeria infection can be deadly for older Americans, pregnant women and consumers with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis sufferers may experience symptoms such as "fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms," the FSIS said .

"FDA and FSIS have not yet determined a source of contamination for this product; however, both agencies are working closely with each other and CDC to continue to collect information to determine what additional steps are needed to protect public health," a U.S. Food & Drug Administration notice said.

