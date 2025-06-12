Another automaker recalls nearly 200,000 vehicles due to rearview camera issue

Mitsubishi Motors North America is recalling nearly 200,000 Outlander and Outlander plug-in hybrid electric SUVs because of faulty software that could make their rearview cameras malfunction.

The automaker said in a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report that the infotainment system inside over 198,900 Outlanders from model years 2022-2024 and Outlander PHEV SUVs from model years 2023-2025 could "freeze or display a black screen."

That could cause the rearview camera image to "be lost" while backing up, which could heighten the risk of a crash and make the potentially affected SUVs out of compliance with a federal regulation about rear visibility, according to the NHTSA recall report.

Mitsubishi linked the problem to "improper software programming" in the infotainment system.

The recalled Outlander SUVs were produced between early February 2021 and late December 2024, while the potentially affected Outlander PHEVs were manufactured between late September 2022 and April 2025, the recall report indicated.

The recall "replaces and expands" a prior recall Mitsubishi issued in May 2023, according to the NHTSA.

The issue at the center of the recall hasn’t led to any known injuries or deaths, the recall report said.

Owners of the recalled Outlander and Outlander PHEV vehicles will get a letter in the mail about the recall toward the end of June.

They will receive instructions to take their vehicle to a dealership, where it will reprogram the in-vehicle infotainment system with "countermeasure software," according to the recall report. The service will not cost customers anything.

"Vehicles previously repaired under recall 23V345 will need to have the new remedy completed," the NHTSA noted.

"Affected customers will be notified beginning later this month, and we would encourage anyone receiving a notification to contact their local Mitsubishi Motors dealer partner – it does not need to be the dealership from where the vehicle was purchased, any Mitsubishi Motors dealership can assist – as soon as possible upon receipt of the notification to make an appointment for the software update to be applied to their vehicle," a Mitsubishi spokesperson told FOX Business.

In recent months, other automakers have recalled vehicles to address rearview camera-related problems.

Volvo put some 413,000 vehicles in the U.S. under recall for a problem that could cause the backup camera image not to show in early May.

More than 27,800 Polestar 2 electric vehicles from model years 2021-2025 also faced a recall last month for "visualization issues" with a rearview camera display.

In April, Porsche Cars North America recalled over 8,500 of its 2024-2025 Macan electric crossovers, citing issues that could affect backup cameras.

Mitsubishi has a webpage where owners can enter a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to see if a vehicle is subject to a recall.