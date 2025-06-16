Harley-Davidson recalls 82,100 motorcycles for tire-pressure related crash risk

Harley-Davidson is recalling over 82,100 Softail motorcycles due to a faulty part that could damage its rear tire and make it suddenly lose pressure.

The company said in a report filed earlier this month with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the recalled 2018-2019 FLDE, 2018-2021 FLHC, 2018-2024 FLHCS, 2018 and 2023 FLHCS ANV, 2020-2024 FXLRS, 2022-2024 FXLRST and 2022 FXRST Softail motorcycles may have a certain type of rear shock adjuster mounting tab installed that could potentially fracture.

EV MAKER RECALLS OVER 27K VEHICLES OVER RISK OF REARVIEW CAMERA DISPLAY MALFUNCTIONING

The mounting tab breaking could make the adjuster start touching the rear tire and dig a groove into it that could cause the tire to suddenly lose pressure, per the recall report.

"A sudden loss of tire pressure increases the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said.

FOX Business reached out to Harley-Davidson for comment.

The company plans to send owners of the potentially-affected Softail motorcycles a letter informing them of the recall in mid-June.

Owners will be required to get their motorcycle serviced by an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer to fix the problem, according to the recall report.

They can expect that to include dealers installing "new hardware" that "includes a new bracket which limits the movement of the pre-load adjuster and also prevents the adjuster from making contact with the rear tire," the recall report said. It will be free.

TOYOTA RECALLS OVER 443,000 TRUCKS FOR POTENTIAL REVERSE LIGHT FAILURE

Some of the 82,100 Softail motorcycles currently under recall were "previously repaired" under a separate recall and "will need to have the new remedy completed," the NHTSA noted. That recall took place in August 2023 and affected over 65,200 bikes.

Harley-Davidson said in the latest NHTSA recall notice that it has not fielded any reports of crashes or injuries arising from the issue.

"Other Softail models which utilize a different style of rear shock adjuster are not included in this recall," the company also noted in the recall report.

There is a page on Harley-Davidson’s website where motorcycle owners can check to see if their bike is subject to a recall using their Vehicle Identification Number. The VIN can typically be found on the steering head or a label affixed to the right front down tube on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, according to the webpage.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Globally, the company reported shipping nearly 149,000 motorcycles of various types over the course of 2024.