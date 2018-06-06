Kia recalls sedans, minivans for air bag flaw
The recall impacts half a million vehicles in the U.S.
The recall impacts half a million vehicles in the U.S.
Officials said the Tesla vehicle’s driver, a 38-year-old man, did not have his hands on the steering wheel in the six seconds before the car slammed into a safety barrier.
GM and Honda on Thursday said they would "collaborate" on the batteries.
Honda Motor Co. of Japan and U.S. automaker General Motors Co. are going to work together in developing batteries for electric vehicles, mainly for the North American market.
Kitty Hawk unveiled its new model, the Flyer.
Tesla investors keep Elon Musk in the driver's seat.
Volkswagen has reinstated an executive suspended after he failed to prevent now-discredited experiments that exposed monkeys to diesel exhaust.
The $200,000 Roadster is scheduled to begin production in 2020.
Environmentalists, business groups and higher education institutions are backing Tesla's efforts to expand the electric vehicle manufacturer's sales stores from five to 20 in New York state.
FoxNews.com Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu on automakers such as Fiat Chrysler and Ford focusing more on SUVs and trucks.
Tesla has been fighting negative press for several months over production bottlenecks for its Model 3 sedan, crashes involving its cars and doubts raised by Wall Street over its cash position.
Narrow our trade surplus with the United States?
The automatic doors may not reverse if closed on a limb.
Interest rates on auto loans have surged above 5%.
___ US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid WASHINGTON (AP) — Another month of strong hiring has driven U.S. unemployment down to 3.8 percent — just a tick away from the level last seen in 1969, when Detroit still dominated the auto industry and the Vietnam War was raging.
Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne is outlining his business plan for the automaker's next five years in his last big presentation to investors before retiring next year.
The Latest on the U.S. decision to impose new tariffs on European, Canadian and Mexican goods (all times local): 10:05 a.m.
Another person has died in Malaysia after a flawed Takata air bag inflator exploded, raising the worldwide death toll to 23.
FoxNews.com Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu on the future of Fiat Chrysler.
The Latest on Fiat Chrysler's new business plan (all times local): 10:30 a.m.