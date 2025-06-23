Trader Joe's pulls 'Vampire Slayer' cheese curds from shelves in two states

A recall is underway for some Face Rock Creamery Vampire Slayer Cheese Curds sold at Trader Joe’s grocery stores in two states.

Trader Joe’s said Friday that a "single lot code" of the cheese curds have been recalled in response to the potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled product was offered at some Trader Joe’s locations in Northern California as well as stores in the Nevada cities of Carson City, Reno and Sparks, according to a notice posted on the popular grocery store chain’s website.

The stores in Northern California included those in Monterey, Fresno and "all locations North," Trader Joe’s said.

COCA-COLA RECALLS TOPO CHICO MINERAL WATER OVER BACTERIA CONCERNS

The recalled cheese curds have a use-by date of "082925" on their container.

Face Rock Creamery said in a recall announcement published on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website it recalled the affected product after "a routine sampling program by the company" found it "contained the bacteria."

Healthy people that develop an infection after consuming food contaminated with listeria can experience fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Such symptoms typically last one to three days.

However, in young children, elderly and those with compromised immune systems, it can bring on "serious and sometimes fatal infections," per the FDA.

Nobody had fallen ill due to the recalled cheese curds as of Friday, according to the FDA recall notice.

DEATHS, PREGNANCY LOSS LINKED TO RECALLED PASTA SOLD AT WALMART AND KROGER

"Face Rock Creamery is committed to ensuring the safety and quality of our products and is working closely with our distribution partners and regulatory agencies to resolve this matter swiftly and thoroughly," the creamery said in the FDA recall announcement. "We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the trust our customers place in us."

Trader Joe’s told customers in Northern California and Northern Nevada to either throw the recalled cheese curds in the trash or bring them back to their local store. If they return the product, they will get their money refunded.

Trader Joe’s told FOX Business that "nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and Crew Members."

BUYER BEWARE: POPULAR DRIED FRUIT PULLED FROM SHELVES IN 19 STATES

The grocery store chain "doesn’t take any chances when it comes to product safety and quality" and will "voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality."

The grocery store chain also said that it communicates about recalls via in-store signs, on its website and through emailed alerts.