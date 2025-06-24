Ford recalls over 130,000 Lincoln Aviators due to risk of parts detaching while driving

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 130,000 Lincoln Aviator SUVs in the U.S. due to a possible risk of parts detaching while driving, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

FORD USES ITS DEALERSHIP EMPIRE TO REVAMP HOW CORPORATE AMERICA HELPS CHARITIES

The recall, which affects 132,914 Lincoln Aviator models between the years of 2020 and 2025, is due to possible insufficient adhesive bonding of the C-pillar trim and rear door window bars. This may lead parts to detach from the affected vehicles and could "increase the risk of a crash," according to a report from the NHTSA.

"The components may detach due to inadequate application pressure of the components during assembly at the supplier facility that results in insufficient adhesive retention," as noted in the report.

FORD UNVEILS 2026 MUSTANG FX PACKAGE WITH NOSTALGIC FOX BODY STYLING

Around 3.2% of the recalled vehicles may have the defect, the NHTSA noted.

Those affected by the recall can bring their vehicles to a dealership which will repair or replace the faulty parts for free. Affected Lincoln Aviator owners will also be mailed letters notifying them of the safety risk by the end of next month, as noted in the report.

The announcement comes days after a separate Ford recall was reported by the NHTSA. The automaker is also calling back more than 197,000 Mustang Mach E midsize SUVs, between the model years of 2021 and 2025, because of an increased risk of passengers in the back seat becoming trapped, according to the NHTSA.

Earlier this year, Ford also recalled nearly 400,000 trucks, SUVs and other vehicles for various reasons. Last week, Honda announced it was recalling about 259,000 Honda and Acura vehicles due to a brake pedal that could potentially "shift out of position."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ford Motor Company did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for comment.