Exercise item sold at Costco recalled after more than 100 injuries reported

A set of dumbbells once sold at Costco is now under recall.

Johnson Health Tech Trading and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued the voluntary recall of the BowFlex 552 adjustable dumbbells on Thursday "due to reports that the weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact hazard."

Along with the dumbbells – which were sold at Costco, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, and online through Amazon and BowFlex's website – the CPSC says BowFlex 1090 adjustable dumbbells are also impacted.

Nearly 4 million units are involved in the recall, according to the CPSC. A full list of models and serial numbers can be found here.

"BowFlex Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2024," a CPSC statement said. "Johnson Health Tech Trading has agreed to provide a remedy for the 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells sold by BowFlex Inc., (formerly Nautilus Inc.), prior to May 2024 as a part of this recall."

To date, Johnson Health Tech Trading and Nautilus have received more than nearly 350 reports of plates dislodging, resulting in at least 111 reported injuries "such as concussions, abrasions, broken toes or contusions," CPSC said.

Those who purchased BowFlex 552 from Costco should stop using them immediately before returning them to a store for a full refund. Consumers who purchase recalled dumbbells from other retailers should contact the Johnson Health Tech Trading Customer Support Team at 800-209-3539 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or email recall@bowflex.com.

"For units sold by BowFlex Inc. (formerly Nautilus Inc.), consumers can request a refund in the form of a prorated voucher and a one-year JRNY digital fitness membership," a CPSC statement said.