Coca-Cola recalls Topo Chico mineral water over bacteria concerns

A recall is underway for some Topo Chico Mineral Water bottles for potential contamination with bacteria.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson told FOX Business on Thursday that the company recalled a "limited quantity" of 16.9-ounce glass bottle Topo Chico products "due to a potential contamination of pseudomonas."

"All impacted product has been removed from store shelves at the approximately 40 retail locations across Arizona, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas, and no illnesses have been reported," the company spokesperson said.

Some of the recalled Topo Chico mineral waters were sold in 18-packs at select Costco warehouses in Texas and Louisiana from May 20 to 29, according to a June 2 customer recall notice published on Costco’s website.

Certain Sam’s Club locations also sold some of the potentially-contaminated Topo Chico Mineral Waters.

Pseudomonas "can be found naturally in water sources, including mineral water," the Costco customer recall notice said.

Drinking mineral water that contains Pseudomonas aeruginosa can lead to "potential minor health consequences" for people with compromised immune systems, per the notice.

Meanwhile, the "health consequences" for healthy people are "considered to be very low."

The Coca-Cola spokesperson told FOX Business that "any consumer that purchased a product with the Lot numbers 11A2543, 12A2543, or 13A2541, may return the product to the place of purchase for exchange or refund, or can call Coca-Cola at 1-800-GET-COKE."

"The quality and safety of our products is our top priority," the spokesperson added.

Coca-Cola has owned the Topo Chico sparkling mineral water brand since 2017. The deal to acquire it was reportedly worth $220 million.

Topo Chico is one of the many brands under the beverage giant’s massive umbrella that also includes Bodyarmor, Dasani, Fairlife, Powerade, Sprite, Vitamin Water and more.