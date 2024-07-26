2025 Corvette ZR1 comes with 1K horsepower and possibly a steep price tag

Chevrolet officially unveiled a new Corvette ZR1 with a massive amount of horsepower.

The General Motors-owned brand said Thursday the upcoming 2025 Corvette ZR1 sports car promises a whopping 1,064 horsepower.

That is thanks to its 5.5-liter "twin-turbocharged DOHC flat-plane crank V8 engine" that Chevrolet described as the "most powerful V8 ever produced in America from an auto manufacturer." The vehicle will also feature the "most power ever from a factory Corvette," according to the brand.

While Chevrolet has not officially announced a price, Car and Driver estimates an MSRP starting at $180,000.

It was able to hit an estimated 215-plus mile-per-hour top speed while driving on a racetrack during development, per Chevrolet.

The brand will start manufacturing the sports car next year at the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant, where the company also makes the Corvette Stingray, Z06 and E-Ray.

"Corvette ZR1 is about pushing the envelope with raw power and cutting-edge innovation," Chevrolet’s Scott Bell said. "From Stingray, to Z06, E-Ray, and now ZR1, the Corvette family continues to elevate with each new iteration – and challenge the best in the world."

Chevrolet will reveal how much the ZR1 will cost "closer to production," according to the brand.

When the new sports car does hit the market, customers will get to choose between a coupe and a convertible version. There will also be a ZTK performance package available that "unlocks a true track weapon," Chevrolet said.

It will come in new colors, like "Competition Yellow, Hysteria Purple and Sebring Orange" and have other interior and exterior color customization options, the brand said.

The new ZR1 will also bring back the split window that Corvette is known for.

Prior to the 2025 model, Chevrolet’s most recent version of the ZR1 hit the market about six years ago, according to reports.

Back in April, GM CEO Mary Barra said the automaker "can’t wait to put customers behind the wheel" of the upcoming 2025 Corvette ZR1.