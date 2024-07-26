Boar's Head recalls 200K pounds of deli meat over listeria contamination concerns

A recall has been issued for over 200,000 pounds of Boar's Head deli meat due to a contamination concern.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday that Boar's Head is recalling ready-to-eat liverwurst products produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024.

The products are suspected of a listeria monocytogenes contamination and the recall extends beyond liverwurst products to all Boar's Head meats processed on the same line and on the same day.

PRODUCE SOLD AT WALMART, ALDI, KROGER STORES RECALLED OVER LISTERIA RISK

Approximately 207,528 pounds of Boar's Head products are affected by the recall.

"The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for L. monocytogenes," the FSIS said in their announcement. "The Maryland Department of Health, in collaboration with the Baltimore City Health Department, collected an unopened liverwurst product from a retail store for testing as part of an outbreak investigation of L. monocytogenes infections."

RICE SOLD IN 7 STATES RECALLED DUE TO POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION OF 'RODENT ORIGIN'

"Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample is related to the outbreak," the FSIS added. "Anyone concerned about illness should contact a healthcare provider."

The following Boar's Head products are affected by the recall: Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA, Boar’s Head Virginia Ham Old-Fashioned Ham, Boar’s Head Italian Cappy Style Ham, Boar’s Head Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham, Boar’s Head Bologna, Boar’s Head Beef Salami, Boar’s Head Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat, Boar’s Head Garlic Bologna and Boar’s Head Beef Bologna.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Recalled products were shipped to delis across the country and display establishment number "EST. 12612" inside the USDA inspection mark on their packaging.

Ingesting food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an infection with symptoms including fever, convulsions, diarrhea, muscle aches, and more.

Listeriosis primarily affects pregnant women, people over 65 years old, and individuals with weakened immune systems.