How to recover items from the airport: a day with the Denver Airport lost and found

If you've lost an item traveling recently, you may be able to get it back. Most of the busiest airports in the country have lost and found departments.

One of them is at Denver International Airport, which is the nation's third-busiest airport. The lost and found team said they collect around 200 lost items each day and between 30% to 40% of their lost items make it back to their owners.

Nora Aguirre is the lost and found supervisor. Aguirre said she has been working for the department for 6 years and each year the volume of lost items coming into their department increases. Aguirre said they label every item that comes into their office with the date, type of lost item, and location it was found around the airport.

"So most of our items that we receive here come from TSA," Aguirre said. "And then we also get items that are left on a train, if you left it in a parking lot, if you left it in the bathroom, kind of the common areas. And then each concession and airline is responsible for their own lost and found," Aguirre said.

Aguirre said the Transportation and Security Administration routinely comes to drop off lost items to their department throughout the day. Aguirre said some of the most commonly lost items include electronics, jewelry, wallets and purses.

Sometimes the department recovers more unusual items as well, such as a pot of clay, softballs, bicycles, guitars and pet carriers.

The department's website states that some lost items are not accepted; for example, soiled items, blankets, hats, pillows, and hazardous materials.

To find your missing item, you can submit a claim online. Once your item is found, you can either call to get it shipped, or come pick it up in person.

Aguirre says her advice for travelers to get back their items fast is to label your luggage with information such as your name and phone number so airport staff is more easily able to identify lost property.

"For example, we look through a suitcase and see if there is a name tag," Aguirre said.

Aguirre said it takes around 24 to 48 hours for the lost item to make its way to their department. Items are held at the Denver International Airport lost and found for 30 days.

"I think the best part is just the look on their face when we have their items and just reuniting it back to the owner," Aguirre said.

If you submit a claim online, be aware of scam websites. The best way to avoid them, is to go to your airport's official website first. From there, click to find the lost and found tab.

No payment is required to file a claim to start searching for your items right away,

For more information or to file a claim for items lost in a public area at Denver International Airport, click or tap here.