Delta CEO says operations will return to normal on Thursday

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian announced that operations are expected to return to normal on Thursday after CrowdStrike's global outage left the carrier in disarray for almost a week.

The carrier will operate "at a traditional level of reliability," Bastian said in an updated note to customers on Wednesday.

Bastian said disruptions were already down by 50% on Tuesday compared to the prior day and that cancellations on Wednesday will be "minimal."

"While our initial efforts to stabilize the operations were difficult and frustratingly slow and complex, we have made good progress this week and the worst impacts of the CrowdStrike-caused outage are clearly behind us," Bastian continued.

Delta suffered the most severe impact among all U.S. carriers after Friday's global outage, which stemmed from a "defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts."

Airlines were forced to temporarily halt operations. While all major carriers were able to swiftly recover after the outage, Delta struggled, leaving tens of thousands of passengers in the lurch.

Between Friday and early Monday, there were 8,500 total cancellations among all U.S. flights, according to data from FlightAware. During that same time frame, Delta canceled 4,500. Another 800 flights were canceled at its regional carrier Endeavor, according to data from the flight tracking website.

Delta's issues raised concerns and even prompted an investigation from the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Bastian previously said that "a significant number of applications," including Delta's crew tracking-related tools, rely on the Microsoft Windows operating system.

"Given that CrowdStrike and a bug in one of their applications caused us to have to essentially pause our entire operations, not just our operations, but our technology platform and reset on Friday, created a number of startup issues on a couple of very, very important applications," Bastian said in a note Monday.

Delta said that affected customers would receive either SkyMiles Program miles or a travel voucher.