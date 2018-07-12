Media

Pompeo calls out Iranian leadership[overlay type]

Pompeo calls out Iranian leadership

American Islamic Forum for Democracy President Zuhdi Jasser on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech criticizing the Iranian regime and how comedian Michelle Wolf compared ICE to ISIS in a new parody video.

Business Highlights

___ NY Daily News slashes newsroom staffing in half NEW YORK (AP) — Half of the newsroom staff at the New York Daily News is being laid off, including the paper's editor in chief.

Nordic telecom operator Telia enters TV business

The Nordic region's largest telecoms operator, Telia, says it has agreed to buy the broadcasting and streaming operations of Swedish publishing company Bonnier AB to gain a foothold in the television and entertainment business.