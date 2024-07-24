Nuclear bunker dating back to post-war Britain is going up for auction

For those who may be doomsday preppers or war buffs, an intriguing piece of property is going up for auction this week.

A Royal Observer Corps nuclear bunker, built in the 1950s in post-war Britain, will be up for bidding along with the land it sits on.

SDL Property Auctions is looking for bids starting at around $20,000.

The bunker is located in the idyllic town of Sedbergh, England.

The town’s name is a derivative of the Norse "Set Berg," meaning "flat-topped hill" — and was even mentioned in the "Doomsday Book," according to Sedbergh’s government website.

The bunker was designed to provide "protective accommodation for three observers to survive a nuclear attack with enough food and water for 14 days and had a landline and radio communications available to them," the auction house site says.

"The current owner also placed a shed on site," says the listing. "The site also has its own gate to access the land it comes with and vehicular access from the road over the land for access."

Andrew Parker, SDL Property Auctions managing director and auctioneer, told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement they have already received significant interest and anticipate a high level of bidders.

"It is in excellent condition, redecorated, clean, dry and secure and comes with a plot of land with gate for access and secure off-road parking," said Parker.

"It even comes with an active phone line suitable for broadband."

Most of these sites were decommissioned and sold off in 1993, according to SDL Property Auctions.

The recently renovated bunker sits hidden behind a bush, with a 40-foot metal ladder to access the fallout shelter.

Inside the bunker, there is seating, a working landline, a wood-burning stove and a storage area with a trashcan and kindling and assorted other supplies.

"It’s a privilege to be able to sell a unique lot such as this and it follows SDL Property Auctions selling a similar nuclear bunker in Louth back in 2022," said Parker.

The Louth bunker sat deep below the Lincolnshire countryside and sold for $40,000.

SDL Property Auctions will be hosting the live auction on Thursday.