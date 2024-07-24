LEGOLAND New York looking 'Master Model Builder' to build LEGOs for a living

A big-time LEGO fan can get paid to build with the popular bricks.

Merlin Entertainments has an opening at its LEGOLAND New York theme park for a full-time "Master Model Builder" position that it is currently aiming to fill.

The person who gets the job will "not only help design, build and maintain the more than 15,000 LEGO models created out of more than 30 million LEGO bricks in the Park, but will interact with guests regularly" each day, the park said in a press release.

Some of the other duties of the "Master Model Builder" will include walking through the park each day to spot any LEGO models needing fixing and explaining building techniques to guests "in a classroom setting," the job listing said.

The pay would be $19 per hour, according to the posting.

The company ideally wants its new "Master Model Builder" to know how to "troubleshoot, repair, and maintain LEGO models," be familiar with LEGO pieces, comprehend attraction briefs, have the ability to work flexible hours as needed and have certain other skills, the listing said. Those come on top of a love of LEGOs.

Aspiring professional LEGO builders will have until Aug. 5 to send in their applications.

The hiring process will include up to two rounds of "creative challenges and timed model builds" for chosen candidates that are meant to gauge their LEGO building abilities, per LEGOLAND New York.

LEGOLAND New York will host the first of the two competition rounds for the "Master Model Builder" job two days after the application window closes at LEGOLAND Discovery Center New Jersey. Those that make through that will face more building challenges Aug. 14 at the Goshen, New York park, it said.

The candidate who gets selected for the role will work in-person with other model builders at the "Master Model Builder Experience" within the LEGOLAND New York park.

The theme park has been open for roughly three years so far. It features seven differently-themed areas and a 250-room hotel.