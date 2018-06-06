Whirlpool shares tank as tariffs hit profits
Whirlpool executives have emphatically supported Trump administration tariffs on raw materials such as steel and aluminum and imported appliances.
Whirlpool executives have emphatically supported Trump administration tariffs on raw materials such as steel and aluminum and imported appliances.
President Trump has revived his feud with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
A new vodka inspired by ‘Star-Trek: The Next Generation’ has been announced. FBN’s Cheryl Casone with more.
Fashion retailers often destroy unsold inventory to protect their brands’ intellectual property from fashion counterfeiters.
iTunes charts for week ending July 19, 2018 Top Songs 1.
Microsoft Corp. on Thursday reported quarterly profit of $8.9 billion, boosted in part by its efforts to rival Amazon as a key cloud computing provider for retailers and other businesses.
Some users saw an error message while attempting to access Amazon’s website.
A memoir by the former U.S. ambassador whom Russian officials have said they want to interview is in the top 10 on Amazon.com.
The online retailer's efforts to revamp its e-commerce platforms failed to impress investors.
The e-commerce giant said this Prime Day was its biggest shopping event yet.
The retailer said Prime Day proved to be its “highest single day of traffic and sales” this year.
Novartis AG, the big Swiss drug company, said Wednesday it will freeze U.S. drug prices for the rest of this year, a move that follows a similar one by Pfizer, according to Bloomberg.
The Arkansas-based retailer is said to be eyeing a price point below $8 for the service.
Mashable Ted Editor Pete Pachal on Amazon's Prime Day outage and the outlook for the company.
It is a five-year agreement between the two companies.
Prototypes? Passe.
The retailer is looking for a fall intern to test mattresses and post social media videos.