Produce sold at Walmart, Aldi, Kroger stores recalled over listeria risk

More vegetables and bagged salads are being recalled over fears that they may be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria.

Ohio-based Wiers Farm Inc. expanded its original recall, issued on July 12, to include additional produce sold at major retailers such as Walmart, Aldi and Kroger because it may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to the notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The additional recalled items include bagged cucumbers, peppers, yellow squash, zucchini squash, green beans and jalapenos, the notice read. They were sold in bags, individually or by the pound at stores in at least 13 states.

ICE CREAM PRODUCTS RECALLED AFTER LISTERIA REVEALED IN TESTING

The recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution" while the company investigates findings reported by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. These findings are what prompted the expanded recall, Wiers Farm said.

The company's voluntary recall earlier this month was limited to a select number of whole cucumbers and bagged salad cucumbers due to possible listeria contamination.

Those products were not grown or harvested by Wiers Farm but were sourced from out of state and handled and distributed by the company.

LISTERIA OUTBREAK: DAIRY PRODUCTS AFFECTED AND WHAT TO DO IF THEY'RE IN YOUR REFRIGERATOR

Wiers Farm is working in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Agriculture for its investigation, according to the notice.

When eating food contaminated with the bacteria, people can develop listeriosis, which can last from days to several weeks, depending on the severity.

Mild symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. In more severe cases, people may suffer from things such as a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, according to the FDA.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, it can be fatal in young children, elderly individuals and those who have a compromised immune system. An infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, health officials said.