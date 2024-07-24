Paris Olympics opening ceremony will include Team USA in Ralph Lauren uniforms

Team USA will be putting its most fashionable foot forward during the Olympic ceremonies in Paris, and so will athletes representing other countries.

For the 2024 Summer Olympics, America’s team turned once again to Ralph Lauren to clothe its athletes for the opening and closing ceremonies. The New York-based luxury fashion brand created a separate design for each ceremony, both produced in the U.S.

Ralph Lauren’s opening ceremony parade uniform for Team USA will include a "classic tailored single-breasted wool blazer with red and white tipping and a striped oxford shirt, unexpectedly paired with a tapered jean and a classic suede buck shoe," the company said in June.

That ceremony is slated to take place later Friday.

Athletes representing America will wear Ralph Lauren again when they participate in the Aug. 11 closing ceremony in a more sporty look.

The outfit will feature a "moto-style" jacket, white denim and a polo shirt "from the brand’s custom Create Your Own program," according to the company.

American athletes competing for Team USA in the Paralympics will sport the same opening and closing ceremony uniforms. Those events will take place Aug. 28 and Sept. 8, respectively.

When it debuted the Team USA uniforms, Ralph Lauren said the gear "embraces a patriotic spirit reflected in a signature palette of red, white and blue." The parade outfits use Paris and the Olympic and Paralympic Games as inspirations too.

The Paris Games mark the ninth time Ralph Lauren has styled Team USA.

The retailer showcased its Polo Bear sailing down the Seine River to promote the brand's role in the games.

In late May, during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Patrice Louvet described the longtime partnership as a "cherished" one.

The Paris Olympics and certain other activations "are driving strong sustainable growth in new customer acquisition and engagement" for Ralph Lauren, he said at the time.

Other brands are supplying designs for other countries’ athletes for these Games.

Some include Emporio Armani for Italy, Lululemon for Canada, Stella Jean for Haiti, Ben Sherman for the U.K., Tarun Tahiliani for India and Berluti for France, according to reports.

Over 11 million people from France and elsewhere in the world are projected to visit Paris during the Olympics.

Some of the sporting events will have French landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles as backdrops.