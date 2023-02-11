Biden admin. leaning toward blocking JetBlue-Spirit merger: report
The Department of Justice is reportedly likely to take legal action to block a pending $3.8 billion merger between JetBlue Airways Corp. and Spirit Airlines Inc.
