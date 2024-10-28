JetBlue sued over ‘dangerously cold’ ice cream sandwich that broke passenger's tooth

A JetBlue passenger is suing the airline alleging she suffered severe injuries including a fractured tooth after being served a "frozen solid" ice cream sandwich.

Kiara Quinonez claims that she underwent "pain, suffering, and mental anguish" after being served the strawberry shortcake ice cream sandwich on her Aug. 20 flight from New York to France, according to a lawsuit filed in New York earlier this month.

The lawsuit claims that the frozen dessert, made by Nightingale Ice Cream, caused her to "sustain severe bodily injuries, including a root fracture" of one of her teeth.

Quinonez allegedly required "immediate medical treatment" upon landing at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, as well as "continuing medical treatment upon returning to the United States."

According to the lawsuit, Quinonez' tooth was extracted and replaced with an implant.

Aside from the pain and "mental anguish," the suit alleged that Quinonez' also "incurred expenses for medical care and treatment, all of which are continuing."

Christopher Fraser of The Dweck Law Firm, is blaming JetBlue, in part, for "serving food at a temperature below what is reasonable or safe for consumption."

The lawsuit blamed the carrier for "failing to warn" Quinonez "of the dangerously cold temperature and solid state of the ice cream sandwich she was served."

Fraser is demanding a jury trial.

FOX Business reached out to JetBlue, Nightingale Ice Cream and Fraser for comment.