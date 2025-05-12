JetBlue paints plane with special Dunkin' livery

JetBlue decked out one of its planes with a Dunkin’ Donuts-themed livery.

The orange and pink-painted plane was revealed by the two companies on Monday in Boston, a significant city for JetBlue’s operations and not far from the coffee and donut chain’s headquarters.

The aircraft is an Airbus A320 called "Brewing Altitude," the companies said.

In addition to the orange and pink paint job, its tail sports a "playful donut and coffee motif," according to a press release.

The special livery, the companies said, is meant to commemorate the partnership that JetBlue and Dunkin’ have had together for many years.

"Dunkin’ has been part of the JetBlue journey for nearly two decades, and we’re proud to showcase this partnership with a livery that’s as fun and bold as the brands behind it," JetBlue president Marty St. George said in a statement.

Dunkin’ coffee first became available on JetBlue planes in 2006. Five years after that, the companies inked a deal to make the coffee and donut chain the carrier’s "exclusive onboard coffee provider" and Dunkin remains so to this day.

"From Boston to beyond, we’re proud to see our iconic pink and orange take flight with JetBlue and celebrate the fans who’ve made Dunkin’ part of their everyday ritual, even at 35,000 feet," Dunkin’ president Scott Murphy said.

The plane’s Dunkin’ paint job marks the latest special livery that JetBlue took up.

JetBlue said on its website that its special liveries are a "giant, 86-ton salute to the people, places and partnerships that make up JetBlue’s DNA."

Some other special liveries that the carrier has unveiled in the past include those for the Boston Bruins hockey team, the FDNY Foundation, veterans and the airline’s crew members.

In March, JetBlue adorned a plane with well-known "Super Mario" characters as part of a partnership with video game maker Nintendo.

The carrier’s fleet of planes consists of multiple types of Airbus aircraft, including the A321 Long Range, A321neo, A220 and A320, and Embraer E190s, according to its website.