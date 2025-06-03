JetBlue and Brightline launch integrated booking system for Florida travelers

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced it has teamed up with Brightline, a privately owned, operated and maintained passenger rail system.

The partnership will offer an air-and-rail booking experience for travel across Central and South Florida. Customers will now be able to book Brightline tickets on the JetBlue website as part of a combined itinerary.

"We are proud to partner with JetBlue to enhance connectivity throughout Florida," said Barbara Drahl, senior vice president of marketing and commercial strategy at Brightline. "This partnership enables travelers to book a single ticket for both air and rail, offering a fast, reliable, and eco-friendly rail transportation option while seamlessly connecting to JetBlue’s extensive network."

The agreement also allows JetBlue the opportunity to offer alternative itineraries that include Brightline for periods of irregular Florida travel operations.

Currently, the airline services Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Jacksonville, Key West, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

It also provides a shuttle service between airports and train stations for customers who book JetBlue Mint business class or core economy class tickets.

The cost of taking Brightline will mimic JetBlue and will depend on destinations, time of day, number of tickets purchased and class fare.

Those who are interested in opting into Brightline's Premium ticket offering will receive an upgraded experience that will include complimentary snacks and beverages, access to a lounge and a $10 Uber voucher.

"As we continue to grow in Florida and offer more flights to and from cities like Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando, our partnership with Brightline helps us deliver even more value and convenience to our customers," said Dave Jehn, vice president, network planning and airline partnerships, JetBlue. "JetBlue and Brightline share a commitment to innovation and great service, and together we’re expanding transportation options for all of our customers to get to where they want to go, whether they're starting their journey, heading to their final destination, or adjusting plans along the way."