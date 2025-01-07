Expand / Collapse search
JetBlue passenger detained after opening emergency exit for 'unknown reasons'

Man opening plane's emergency exit caused slide to deploy, officials say

An unruly JetBlue passenger opened an overwing exit on a flight attempting to leave Boston on Monday, causing the aircraft to deploy its emergency slide.

The incident, which took place at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday evening, was confirmed by JetBlue and the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport). Massport told FOX Business the suspect was a male passenger.

"[He] attempted to open the door while the plane was taxiing and the emergency slide deployed," an official said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The Massachusetts State Police (MSP) arrived at the scene around 7:25 p.m. and detained the passenger. An MSP trooper told FOX Business that the response was prompted by "reports of a disturbance."

JetBlue ground crew directing aircraft

JetBlue later told FOX Business that the flight was delayed as a result of the incident.

"[The] customer, for unknown reasons, opened an overwing exit while the aircraft was taxiing at Logan, causing the deployment of an emergency slide," the airline said. "The individual remained on board the aircraft, and Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene."

As of 8:30 p.m., JetBlue said it was "working to get our customers on their way as quickly as possible."

Plane taking off

The Logan Airport incident was not the only unusual incident that involved JetBlue this week. Two dead bodies were found on JetBlue Flight 1801 from JFK Airport in New York City to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday.

Officials found the bodies, which were located in the plane's landing gear, during a routine maintenance inspection, a JetBlue spokesperson told FOX Business.

JetBlue planes in Boston, Massachusetts

"This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred," the spokesperson said in a statement.

