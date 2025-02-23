JetBlue passenger blesses planes with oil following flight incidents

A Florida woman took it upon herself to bless two planes she recently traveled on, and the decision is getting mixed reviews from viewers of her viral video.

Desiree Salter posted footage on TikTok of her blessing a JetBlue plane heading to Punta Cana on Feb. 15 and rubbing it with oil while boarding. The post's caption reads, "In Jesus name we pray… AMEN!"

Salter took some of the oil on her finger and made the sign of the cross next to the plane's open door. Her video has gotten more than 6 million views as of Sunday, with both supporters and nonbelievers commenting.

"The way I would instantly feel safer on that flight," one man said in response to the video.

"There is a thin line between faith and fear," another commented.

Salter posted a subsequent video saying she had no idea her video would garner so many views, but she particularly wanted to answer a repeated question she was getting from social media users.

"I actually get the oil from my church," she explained. "My stepfather is a pastor, and he prayed over the oil and passed it out to the congregation."

She said she keeps some bottles of oil at her home and in her purse.

"Happened to have one right before the trip and, of course, with some of these planes that's been crashing and some weird stuff that's going on, I just wanted to pray for it and get everybody here safe," she said. "God kept us safe. God kept us covered, and the devil is a liar."

Salter did the same thing on the plane for her return flight to Florida on Feb. 20.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

The videos come after some high-profile aviation incidents in recent weeks.

On Jan. 29, American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with a U.S. Army helicopter, killing all 67 onboard when the two aircraft plunged into the Potomac River.

Two days later, a medical jet crashed in Philadelphia, killing six who were onboard and one person in a car, while injuring dozens of others.

On Feb. 6, a small commuter plane went down in Alaska, killing 10 people.

On Feb. 17, Delta Connection Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson Airport. No fatalities were reported, though 21 people were injured, including three who were critically wounded. The flight had departed from Minneapolis–St. Paul Airport earlier that day.

FOX Business' Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.