Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Airlines
Published

United Airlines, JetBlue partnership gets Trump admin clearance to fly

Blue Sky collaboration gives United access to JFK slots while passengers earn miles across both airlines

close
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, in an appearance on 'Varney & Co.,' discusses the rise in flight delays and announces new findings that his predecessor, Pete Buttigieg, cut corners on safety recommendations. video

Trump will make America's air traffic control system 'the best in the world': Sean Duffy

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, in an appearance on 'Varney & Co.,' discusses the rise in flight delays and announces new findings that his predecessor, Pete Buttigieg, cut corners on safety recommendations.

United Airlines and JetBlue's partnership, known as "Blue Sky," has been cleared for takeoff following a review by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). 

"Blue Sky is a new and unique collaboration designed to give customers of both airlines even more options to find flights that fit their plans as well as new opportunities to earn and use MileagePlus® miles and TrueBlue points across both airlines," United said in a media release on Tuesday. 

The partnership is not a merger of the airlines, but an agreement that will have JetBlue providing United access to slots at the congested JFK International Airport in New York for up to seven daily round-trip flights, set to begin in 2027.

"And, as part of a net-neutral exchange, JetBlue and United will exchange eight flight timings at Newark," United said in the release. 

SPIRIT AIRLINES TO FURLOUGH 270 PILOTS DUE AMID LOWER OFF-SEASON DEMAND

United Airlines airplanes

United Airlines airplanes proceed to a runway at Newark Liberty International Airport in front of the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on January 27, 2024, in Newark, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn / Getty Images)

The partnership, announced in May, had been sought after by JetBlue after a federal judge blocked its alliance with American Airlines in 2023, Reuters reported. 

"JetBlue and United appreciate Secretary Duffy, Assistant Secretary Edwards, and the entire team at the DOT for their review of Blue Sky," a media release from JetBlue on Tuesday said. 

COURT ALLOWS WOMEN TO SUE QATAR AIRWAYS OVER ALLEGED STRIP SEARCHES

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: A JetBlue plane taxis after landing as a United plane takes off at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on January 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. JetBlue has been fined $2 million by the Department of Transportation for ‘operating multiple chronically delayed flights’ which marks the first time an airline has received such a penalty. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

 A JetBlue plane taxis after landing as a United plane takes off at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Jan. 3, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

"JetBlue and United will share more details in the coming weeks as implementation of the Blue Sky collaboration begins."

In June, Spirit Airlines urged USDOT to reject the collaboration between the two air carriers, saying it was anticompetitive and would prompt other large carriers to pursue similar deals, according to Reuters. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 90.65 -1.78 -1.93%
JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 4.65 +0.29 +6.65%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

USDOT did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 