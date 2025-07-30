United Airlines, JetBlue partnership gets Trump admin clearance to fly

United Airlines and JetBlue's partnership, known as "Blue Sky," has been cleared for takeoff following a review by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT).

"Blue Sky is a new and unique collaboration designed to give customers of both airlines even more options to find flights that fit their plans as well as new opportunities to earn and use MileagePlus® miles and TrueBlue points across both airlines," United said in a media release on Tuesday.

The partnership is not a merger of the airlines, but an agreement that will have JetBlue providing United access to slots at the congested JFK International Airport in New York for up to seven daily round-trip flights, set to begin in 2027.

"And, as part of a net-neutral exchange, JetBlue and United will exchange eight flight timings at Newark," United said in the release.

The partnership, announced in May, had been sought after by JetBlue after a federal judge blocked its alliance with American Airlines in 2023, Reuters reported.

"JetBlue and United appreciate Secretary Duffy, Assistant Secretary Edwards, and the entire team at the DOT for their review of Blue Sky," a media release from JetBlue on Tuesday said.

"JetBlue and United will share more details in the coming weeks as implementation of the Blue Sky collaboration begins."

In June, Spirit Airlines urged USDOT to reject the collaboration between the two air carriers, saying it was anticompetitive and would prompt other large carriers to pursue similar deals, according to Reuters.

USDOT did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.