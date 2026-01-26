Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Airports
Published

Thousands of flights canceled or delayed nationwide amid winter storm chaos

Boston Logan, JFK and LaGuardia airports among hardest hit as major hubs struggle to resume operations Monday morning

close
Fox News correspondent Sarah Alegre joins Fox & Friends Weekend from Nashville, Tennessee, to discuss sweeping power outages across the U.S. as accumulated ice from a winter storm takes down power lines. video

More than 245,000 power outages in Tennessee amid winter storm

Fox News correspondent Sarah Alegre joins Fox & Friends Weekend from Nashville, Tennessee, to discuss sweeping power outages across the U.S. as accumulated ice from a winter storm takes down power lines.

More than 12,000 flights were canceled or delayed across the U.S. so far Monday after a massive winter storm snarled air travel at some of the nation’s busiest airports over the weekend.

According to flight-tracking site FlightAware, cancellations totaled 4,245, while delays reached 8,831 as of 7 a.m. Monday.

Major hubs nationwide were still feeling the impact of the storm that dumped heavy snow and unleashed crippling ice.

Boston Logan International Airport had 296 flight cancellations so far Monday, while John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia International Airport in New York had 262 and 233 cancellations, respectively.

MORE THAN 1 MILLION AMERICANS LOSE POWER AS MONSTER WINTER STORM SWEEPS ACROSS THE US

American Airlines aircraft at snowy LaGuardia Airport

A snow removal machine is seen working while a Boeing 737 American Airlines passenger aircraft is parked at a gate on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport in New York on January 25, 2026. (Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

More than 40% of flights were canceled at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Major hubs in North Carolina and Texas also saw over 150 cancellations so far Monday.

Massive Winter Storm Creates Havoc Across Large Swath Of US

A detailed view of flight listings at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on January 24, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images / Getty Images)

FEMA PREPARATIONS FOR ‘MASSIVE WINTER STORM’ SET TO IMPACT MORE THAN 30 STATES REVEALED IN MEMO

American Airlines was the carrier with the most cancellations at 600, while JetBlue, Delta Air Lines and Southwest cancellations each reached over 300.

Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia had 69 cancellations so far Monday. The airport said late Sunday that airlines are planning to gradually resume flights early in the day Monday now that the snow and sleet has ended.

snow covers Southwest Airlines planes at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Southwest Airlines planes at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. ( Luke Johnson/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The historic 2,000-mile-wide winter storm peaked Sunday, impacting more than 245 million people from New Mexico to Maine through Monday morning, FOX Weather reported.

On Sunday, more than 11,400 flights were canceled nationwide, according to FlightAware. It marked the largest single-day cancellation event since the pandemic, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.