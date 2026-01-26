Thousands of flights canceled or delayed nationwide amid winter storm chaos

More than 12,000 flights were canceled or delayed across the U.S. so far Monday after a massive winter storm snarled air travel at some of the nation’s busiest airports over the weekend.

According to flight-tracking site FlightAware, cancellations totaled 4,245, while delays reached 8,831 as of 7 a.m. Monday.

Major hubs nationwide were still feeling the impact of the storm that dumped heavy snow and unleashed crippling ice.

Boston Logan International Airport had 296 flight cancellations so far Monday, while John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia International Airport in New York had 262 and 233 cancellations, respectively.

More than 40% of flights were canceled at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Major hubs in North Carolina and Texas also saw over 150 cancellations so far Monday.

American Airlines was the carrier with the most cancellations at 600, while JetBlue, Delta Air Lines and Southwest cancellations each reached over 300.

Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia had 69 cancellations so far Monday. The airport said late Sunday that airlines are planning to gradually resume flights early in the day Monday now that the snow and sleet has ended.

The historic 2,000-mile-wide winter storm peaked Sunday, impacting more than 245 million people from New Mexico to Maine through Monday morning, FOX Weather reported.

On Sunday, more than 11,400 flights were canceled nationwide, according to FlightAware. It marked the largest single-day cancellation event since the pandemic, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.