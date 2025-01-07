2 dead bodies discovered in landing gear of JetBlue plane

Two people were found dead inside the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane that landed in Florida on Monday evening, the airline said.

JetBlue Flight 1801 had departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York before landing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, FOX5 New York reported.

The bodies were found during a routine maintenance inspection of the plane after the plane landed in Fort Lauderdale, a JetBlue spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials have not released the identities of the two individuals as the investigation into how they got into the aircraft remains ongoing.

The incident comes two weeks after a body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on a United Airlines aircraft that flew from Chicago to Maui.

It was also unclear how the individual accessed the wheel well in this incident.