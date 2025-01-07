Expand / Collapse search
2 dead bodies discovered in landing gear of JetBlue plane

Bodies found during routine maintenance after landing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, JetBlue says

Two people were found dead inside the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane that landed in Florida on Monday evening, the airline said.

JetBlue Flight 1801 had departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York before landing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, FOX5 New York reported.

The bodies were found during a routine maintenance inspection of the plane after the plane landed in Fort Lauderdale, a JetBlue spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Two bodies were found in the landing gear area of a JetBlue aircraft during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection, an airline spokesperson said.

Officials have not released the identities of the two individuals as the investigation into how they got into the aircraft remains ongoing.

It was unclear how the individuals entered the aircraft.

The incident comes two weeks after a body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on a United Airlines aircraft that flew from Chicago to Maui.

JetBlue Flight 1801 had departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York before landing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday evening.

It was also unclear how the individual accessed the wheel well in this incident.