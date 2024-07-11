JetBlue passenger sues airline, alleges she was left with 'disfiguring burns' after hot tea was spilled on her

A JetBlue customer from Connecticut is suing the airline for negligence after claiming she was left with "extreme burns" from hot tea she claims was spilled on her during a turbulent flight.

According to a lawsuit filed in a Connecticut District Court, Tahjana Lewis alleged her flight on JetBlue May 15 from Orlando, Florida, to Hartford, Connecticut, left her with severe burns on her chest and lap.

Lewis said that when a passenger seated in the row in front of her requested a cup of hot tea, the contents spilled onto her as it was being served by a flight attendant.

The lawsuit alleges a JetBlue flight attendant served "unreasonably and dangerously hot" tea and heated the water to be "scalding hot and capable of causing disfiguring burns."

Lewis said she had "severe burns" to her upper chest, breasts, legs, left buttocks and right arm.

The lawsuit alleges she also suffered from disfigurement in the burn areas as well as "mental anguish, anxiety and post-traumatic stress."

Lewis is seeking $1.5 million in damages from the New York-based airline.

Fox News Digital has reached out to JetBlue for comment.