JetBlue, other airlines opening lounges for premium customers to combat overcrowding

Major airlines JetBlue, Delta and Virgin Atlantic are constructing airport lounges at major travel hubs to attract premium customers amid overcrowding issues at existing lounges.

For some travelers, access to club lounges has become a challenge as their popularity in recent years has created overcrowding issues and long lines to get in.

To combat this, JetBlue on Thursday announced plans for an 8,000-square-foot lounge at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, which is slated to open in late 2025, followed by an 11,000-square-foot lounge at the Boston Logan International Airport shortly after.

Both will be primarily reserved for the carrier's "most loyal customers," which includes TrueBlue Mosaic 4 members and Transatlantic Mint customers, JetBlue said. Holders of a new premium JetBlue credit card, which hasn't yet been announced, will also be able to gain access.

TrueBlue Mosaic 4 members and the new premium JetBlue credit card members will also get complimentary access for an accompanying guest, which is a new perk offered by the airline.

Certain day and guest passes will be available depending on space availability. Flyers may also be able to buy an annual pass.

This announcement comes shortly after Virgin Atlantic said that it will open its Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at Los Angeles International Airport in early 2025, which will also be exclusive to premium customers.

Like JetBlue, the lounge, located in the Tom Bradley International Terminal, will be available only for customers flying in Upper Class on Virgin Atlantic.

Those customers will be allowed to bring one guest traveling with Virgin Atlantic or Delta Air Lines. Other customers will be able to access the lounge, including Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Gold Card members and their guest traveling internationally with Virgin Atlantic or Delta Air Lines will also be allowed entry.

Delta One customers on a Delta Air Lines international flight or SkyTeam Elite Plus members traveling on Virgin Atlantic or Delta and one guest traveling on an international flight operated by a SkyTeam carrier will also be allowed inside.

Earlier this summer, Delta Air Lines opened up its own premium lounge, Delta One, at JFK. It's limited to Delta One passengers with a same-day Delta One ticket, departing or arriving from their flight in the Delta One cabin, the carrier said.

Delta plans to open premium lounges at airports in Boston and Los Angeles, too.