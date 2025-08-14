JetBlue expands Florida service, adds more international routes

JetBlue is adding more Florida sunshine to its schedule this winter, launching its first-ever flights to Vero Beach and bringing back service to Daytona Beach after a nearly seven-year hiatus.

Starting in December, the airline will operate daily flights from Boston Logan International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to the two Florida destinations. Travelers can now book tickets for the upcoming service on JetBlue's website, the airline announced on Thursday.

The carrier is also expanding its Florida service from Long Island’s MacArthur Airport, adding seasonal flights from the New York airport to Tampa and Fort Myers from mid-December through the end of April, according to the announcement.

JETBLUE TO CUT FLIGHTS AS CARRIER SAYS 'UNLIKELY' TO BREAK EVEN IN 2025 DUE TO WEAKER TRAVEL DEMAND

From Florida, JetBlue is boosting its connectivity with the Dominican Republic this winter, launching daily flights from Tampa to Punta Cana, as well as seasonal service from Fort Lauderdale to Santiago de los Caballeros.

UNITED AIRLINES, JETBLUE PARTNERSHIP GETS TRUMP ADMIN CLEARANCE TO FLY

Meanwhile, Boston will see an international boost in December as the airline introduces daily service to St. Thomas; Liberia, Costa Rica; St. Maarten; and Nassau, Bahamas. During the season, JetBlue will also add a second Saturday flight to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, and Bridgetown, Barbados.

"Florida continues to be a place JetBlue’s unique combination of low fares and great service resonates, and we’re proud to grow our footprint with these new destinations to meet customer demand for more of the Sunshine State," Dave Jehn, vice president of network planning and airline partnerships at JetBlue, said in a statement.

AMERICAN AIRLINES SUES JETBLUE AFTER PARTNERSHIP TALKS COLLAPSE

In January 2019, JetBlue eliminated its daily service from JFK to Daytona Beach to "support new city and multi-route expansions," according to a previous announcement from the company.

Earlier this year, JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty told staff in an internal note that it was "unlikely" that the company would reach a break-even operating margin in fiscal 2025 after years of financial strain.

"We’re hopeful demand and bookings will rebound, but even a recovery won’t fully offset the ground we've lost this year and our path back to profitability will take longer than we’d hoped," Geraghty, who took the helm in 2024, said in the note.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.