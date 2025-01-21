Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airplanes
Published

JetBlue accepting Venmo for flights

The option will become available on JetBlue's app 'in the coming months'

close
Travel expert Mark Murphy shares best tips for booking trips as travelers ramp up for the holiday season. video

It's not too late to score big deals on holiday travel

Travel expert Mark Murphy shares best tips for booking trips as travelers ramp up for the holiday season.

JetBlue Airways is now accepting Venmo as a payment option for its flights. It marks an industry first, according to the carrier. 

On Tuesday, the airline began accepting the payment option when booking flights directly with JetBlue online, and it plans to start rolling out the feature on its app "in the coming months," the airline said in a statement. 

U.S. customers can purchase flights using their Venmo balance as well as any linked bank accounts, debit cards, or credit cards when booking travel.

Carol Clements, JetBlue's chief digital and technology officer, said the company is leveraging the payment platform to make it easier to book a flight on its website or app.

JETBLUE HIT WITH $2M FINE FOR CHRONIC FLIGHT DELAYS

JetBlue marks the latest in a growing number of companies, including online merchants like Amazon and eBay and brick-and-mortar stores like CVS, that have started accepting Venmo as a payment method.  

JetBlue passengers

Passengers drop their checked in bags with JetBlue Airlines at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 16, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In 2017, the company, owned by PayPal, said its vision for Venmo was "not only be the go-to app for payments between friends, but also a ubiquitous digital wallet that helps consumers spend wherever and however they want to pay, regardless of device." 

DO YOU NEED TO INCLUDE PAYMENTS FROM THIRD-PARTY PROCESSORS LIKE VENMO AND PAYPAL IN YOUR TAX FILINGS?

JetBlue announced that the move is "the latest example of how JetBlue is using digital technology to help customers customize and simplify their travel journey." 

JetBlue plane

A JetBlue plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.  (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It can be seen as a way to entice more customers to choose the airline, which is working to return to profitability under CEO Joanna Geraghty. 

JetBlue's proposed merger with Spirit Airlines was blocked by a federal judge in January after the court found that the merger would hurt consumers by combining two low-cost airlines that would otherwise compete for passengers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 8.05 +0.41 +5.43%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In the wake of the ruling, JetBlue and Spirit officially terminated the proposed merger and have looked to restructure their operations to improve their financial performance.