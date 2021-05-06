Colonial Pipeline, Dogecoin, Disney earnings lead week ahead

Investors have a slew of major developments to focus on in the coming week following a cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline and Elon Musk's Dogecoin-focused appearance on SNL Saturday which fueled heavy trading in the cryptocurrency creating more disruptions for trading app Robinhood.

In addition, the earnings parade continues, while there are fewer names reporting there are some industry leaders including Walt Disney, Tyson Foods, and newly public Coinbase.

Investors will also get fresh data on the number of U.S. job openings with the JOLTS report on Tuesday and President Joe Biden will meet with congressional leaders as he looks to cut a deal with Republicans on an infrastructure package.

This as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 sit a fresh record highs.

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 5/10

Colonial Pipeline, the largest gasoline and diesel pipeline in the U.S., abruptly shut down Friday after a cyberattack.

With gas prices sitting at $2.96 per gallon, prices at the pump could move even higher, if the outage is prolonged. The pipeline transports more than 100 million gallons a day, or roughly 45% of fuel for the East Coast, according to the company's website.

"The president was briefed yesterday it’s an all-hands-on-deck effort right now and we are working closely with the company state and local officials to make sure they get back up to normal operations as quickly as possible and there aren’t any disruptions to supply" said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on CBS Face the Nation.

In the cryptocurrency markets, Dogecoin is in focus after Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX roiled the market following his SNL skit in which he talked about the digital currency and noted it "started as a joke." Prices plunged from record highs of $0.74 cents to $0.49 midday Sunday, as tracked by Coindesk.

Investors will also hear from big names including BioNTech, Choice Hotels, Coty, Duke Energy, Energizer, Marriott International, Party City and Tyson Foods, all before the opening bell.

Meanwhile, Norton Lifelock, which will also holds its first investor day, Roblox, Simon Property Group, and SmileDirectClub will be among the names to watch after the ball.

In other market news, the New York Stock Exchange will loosen its COVID-19 restrictions to allow more traders and journalists back on the floor, as first reported by FOX Business.

Also easing back on its COVID-19 restrictions Monday is Facebook, which will welcome employees back to its Menlo Park headquarters.

Tuesday 5/11

On Tuesday, Aramark, Hanesbrands and Palantir Technologies, are among the major players reporting before the market opens, while B&G Foods, Chesapeake Energy, Electronic Arts, and fuboTV will be among the names in focus after the bell.

The main economic event to watch will be the JOLTS report for the month of March. In February, the job openings rate rose 4.9% to its highest level on record. The increase reflected a solid rise in open jobs to 7.4 million, up from 7.1 million in January.

The National Federation for Independent Business will also release its Small Business Optimism Index for the month of April.

Across the pond, Queen Elizabeth II will make remarks for the State Opening of Parliament. "The Queen’s Speech will set out the Government’s agenda for the next session and its plans to build back better from the pandemic and level-up opportunities across the country," the British government said in a news release.

Wednesday 5/12

On Wednesday, President Biden will meet with top Congressional leaders as he looks to reach a deal with Republicans on a price tag for an infrastructure package. Republicans have floated a $568 billion counter offer to the administration's current proposal of $2.25 trillion. The proposal is expected to include:

$299 billion for roads and bridges

$61 billion for public transit systems

$20 billion for rails, including Amtrak

$35 billion for drinking water and wastewater

$13 billion for safety, such as the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration

$17 billion for ports and inland waterways

$44 billion for airports

$65 billion for broadband

$14 billion for water storage

As for earnings, Wendy's will be the stock to watch before the opening bell, while Bumble, Jack in the Box, and Poshmark will be among the big names taking the spotlight after the bell.

Economic data to watch includes weekly mortgage applications, the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks, the consumer price index and the federal budget.

Thursday 5/13

Wrapping up the week's earnings will be some the biggest names of the week, including Alibaba, Casper Sleep, Kelly Services and UTZ Brands, Airbnb, Coinbase Global, Doordash, GoodRx, and Disney.

Coinbase's earnings will mark its first since making its historic direct listing on the Nasdaq last month.

COINBASE WANTS TO GET CRYPTO REGULATION RIGHT WITH SEC

The company vowed to work with SEC Chair Gary Gensler after he told Congress crypto exchanges need regulation, which currently doesn't exist.

And Disney's report will be it's first since reopening its Disneyland theme park last week.

Thursday's economic data will include the producer price index for the month of April and weekly initial and continuing jobless claims.

Friday 5/14

Finishing off the week will be a slew of economic data, including import and export prices, retail sales, industrial production, business inventories and the University of Michigan's consumer confidence index.

General Motors will also hold an upfront with minority-owned media outlets following an open letter published in March criticizing the company's allocation of advertising dollars.