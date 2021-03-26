Facebook sets May reopening date for California offices

Facebook announced Friday that it will reopen select Bay Area offices up to 10% capacity in May if the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve.

The company plans to reopen its Menlo Park, California, office starting May 10 followed by its San Francisco, Fremont and Sunnyvale offices on a rolling basis. However, its San Francisco office is expected to reopen last, around mid-June.

By mid-May, the social media behemoth expects the coronavirus vaccine to be even more widely available across the country.

Still, Facebook employees are allowed to continue working from home until July 2. However, after that date, any employees who are not full-time are allowed to continue working from home until one month after their office reopens at 50% capacity.

The company projected that its largest offices may not be able to reopen at 50% capacity until at least Sep. 7.

Facebook is taking a site-by-site approach when determining how and when its offices can reopen. To determine reopening dates, it's looking at local health data such as coronavirus case and vaccination rates as well as local access to testing and therapeutics.

The company is also following guidance from federal health officials and working with institutes that specialize in COVID-19 pandemic management, including Johns Hopkins University, to ensure its "return to office plans prioritize everyone's health and safety," Facebook spokesperson Chloe Meyere said.

When employees return to offices, the company says its has a "number of safety protocols in place."

Physical distancing guidelines will be implemented and employees will be required to wear masks at all times when inside an office. They will also be required to get tested weekly if they are working on site.

“The health and safety of our employees and neighbors in the community is our top priority and we’re taking a measured approach to reopening offices," said Meyere.