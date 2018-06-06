Domino's Pizza delivering pothole repairs to a town near you
Customers can nominate their town to win funds through "Paving for Pizza."
Customers can nominate their town to win funds through "Paving for Pizza."
Musk’s project has picked up a key partner in the LA Metro, the city’s public transportation provider.
The state has initially approved a $25 million bond issue for repairs.
An underfunded, aging power system and municipal bond defaults are troubling the island, according to Harry Dent.
Already outdated, Puerto Rico’s power grid has been unstable since Hurricane Maria caused widespread damage to the island last September.
The White House hinted on Wednesday that it may favor a new tax on mileage rather than raising the federal fuel tax as means to help fund its massive $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan.
FBN’s Stuart Varney on the Trump administration’s putting a gas tax and an online sales tax on the table.
President Donald Trump will unveil his infrastructure plan on Monday, and now the real work begins: paying for it.
President Donald Trump has reportedly endorsed an increase in the federal fuel tax to help pay for his $1.5 trillion infrastructure overhaul.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said a higher levy at the pump is under consideration as the Trump administration seeks to fund its infrastructure plan.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the government is considering raising the tax on gasoline as one option to pay for the newly-released infrastructure proposal.
The president's proposal relies heavily on the states to attract outside private investment.
You thought health care and endless wars were expensive, we haven't even touched bridges and dams!
The plan calls for public-private partnerships that will likely turn to banks for help as financial advisers or investors.
The highly anticipated overhaul places a larger burden on states to fund their own projects.
Levy at the pump hasn’t increased in 20 years, former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said.
President Trump's infrastructure plan could boost the share price of U.S. companies that build roads, bridges, railways and tunnels.
Australian Ambassador to the United States Joe Hockey tells FOX Business the Trump administration is seeking help on rebuilding America’s infrastructure.
Trump’s administration is looking down under for ideas on paying for the $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan.
Key details of President Trump’s potential $1 trillion infrastructure plan were published on the news website Axios on Monday.