North Dakota regulators again ask judge to ban TigerSwan

The board that licenses private security firms in North Dakota implored a judge on Tuesday to reconsider his decision not to ban from the state a North Carolina-based company hired by the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Business Highlights

___ US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners.