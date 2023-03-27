STOCK MARKET NEWS: First Citizens buys SVB, First Republic shares jump, Salesforce dodges activist
Stocks rise after First Citizens announces plan to buy Silicon Valley Bank assets, First Republic, Deutsche Bank shares rebound as bank stocks stabilize, Salesforce appeases activist investor and Carnival Cruise’s business update. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|CRM
|$190.06
|2.62
|1.40
Salesforce Inc said on Monday activist investor Elliott Management Corp has decided to not proceed with director nominations to the board of the cloud-based software provider, due to its strong earnings and 2024 transformation initiatives.
"Salesforce and Elliott have committed to continue the productive working relationship they have developed together," a joint statement from the companies said.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported Elliott nominated a slate of directors to Salesforce's board.
Elliott unveiled its multi-billion dollar stake in Salesforce January. Other hedge funds with stakes include Jeff Ubben's Inclusive Capital Partners, Jeff Smith's Starboard Value, ValueAct Capital and Third Point.
First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company of Raleigh, North Carolina will buy all deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, the FDIC announced.
The deal includes $167 billion in total assets and about $119 billion in total deposits. The transaction also includes the purchase of about $72 billion of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association's assets at a discount of $16.5 billion.
The deal sent bank shares higher in early trading including First Republic Bank, PacWest and Deutsche Bank.
Amid rising tensions between China and the U.S., Apple CEO Tim Cook made an appearance at a conference sponsored by the Chinese government.
Investors will count down the final week of a volatile month as lawmakers take on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank with a series of hearings, additionally investors will have a fair amount of earnings and economic data, including the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, to digest.
The Federal Reserve warned last week that credit will likely tighten on the heels of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank which is roiling other smaller, regional banks on contagion fears. Here's what that means.
