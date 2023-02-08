Disney to slash 7,000 jobs
The Walt Disney company announced Wednesday it is trimming its payroll by some 7,000 employees, becoming the latest major firm to cut jobs as economic uncertainty weighs.
The House of Mouse said the move is part of a major restructuring aimed at saving the company billions of dollars, and was announced by CEO Bob Iger during the company's first-quarter earnings call.
