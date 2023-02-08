Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Disney

Disney to slash 7,000 jobs

Disney said the move is part of a major restructuring plan aimed at saving billions of dollars

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 8

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The Walt Disney company announced Wednesday it is trimming its payroll by some 7,000 employees, becoming the latest major firm to cut jobs as economic uncertainty weighs.

Disney logo at the NYSE

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

The House of Mouse said the move is part of a major restructuring aimed at saving the company billions of dollars, and was announced by CEO Bob Iger during the company's first-quarter earnings call.

This is a developing story and will be updated.