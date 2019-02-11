Apple, Goldman Sachs teaming up on credit card for the iPhone: Report
The card will reportedly be rolled out for employee testing in the next few weeks.
CEO Tim Cook aims to transition from an iPhone-driven company into one where growth flows from services and potentially transformative technologies.
The tech giants are getting blowback from lawmakers and activists.
The SEC alleges that former compliance attorney Gene Daniel Levoff illegally traded off of confidential earnings information.
Apple's iPhone business remains a wildcard for investors.
The discounting has been as steep as $118 for the recently launched 64GB iPhone XR.
Apple has worst day in six years.