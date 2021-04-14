Healthcare

Federal advisory panel to meet Wednesday on J&J vaccine
A federal advisory panel will meet Wednesday to debate whether and how Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine should continue to be used in the U.S., following reports of rare but severe blood clots among a few recipients.
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine cited in hospitalization of person in Colorado
An unidentified person who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been hospitalized in Colorado, according to reports.