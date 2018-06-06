India's central bank raises key lending rate to 6.25 percent
India's central bank has raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 6.25, as inflation rose following an increase in global oil prices.
Friday's solid jobs report has investors looking past trade war concerns.
The S&P 500 was on pace to erase its losses from earlier in the week, and interest rates climbed after a report on Friday showed that the strengthening U.S. job market remains on course.
The bank has reported three consecutive years of losses.
The Fed said employers continue to report a tough time finding qualified workers.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's independence from political pressure plays a key role in enabling the central bank to fight inflation, stabilize the economy, and regulate the financial system.
The co-authors of “Two for the Money” both like floating-rate notes.
Federal Reserve officials earlier this month discussed a number of risks facing the economy, from rising wage pressures to possible harm from administration trade policies.
The central bank has signaled a total of three interest rate increases this year.
Turkey's currency, the lira, has fallen to an all-time record low against the dollar amid fears of economic instability as the country heads toward snap presidential and parliamentary elections next month.
While economic well-being among U.S. adults is improving, the Fed notes there are still pockets of “fragility.”
The European Central Bank has dealt a setback to Bulgaria's hopes of soon joining the euro, saying the European Union's poorest country needs "wide-ranging" reforms to put its economy in shape.
As the number of Venezuelans fleeing their country's deepening economic and humanitarian crisis climbs, a burgeoning lifeline for those back home is emerging — remittances.
Richard Clarida, President Donald Trump's nominee for the No. 2 post at the Federal Reserve, is pledging support for the Fed's twin goals of stabilizing inflation and maximizing employment while also declaring the importance of the central bank's independence.
It's a good news-bad news situation for small businesses when interest rates rise.
The Fed is forecasting at least two more rate increases this year.
Asian stock markets rallied on Friday, tracing gains on Wall Street after weaker than expected inflation figures soothed concerns about a possible acceleration of interest rate hikes.
U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading Thursday, extending solid gains from a day earlier.
The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates on hold Thursday following a run of soft economic data that has cemented the Britain in the slow lane of the world's big economies.
UK central bank keeps its main interest rate at 0.5 percent amid evidence that economy is slowing.