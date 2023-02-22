STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed minutes, Intel slashes dividend, Citigroup on recession
Investors eye Federal Reserve minutes, Intel cuts dividend, Citigroup economists update economic forecasts, oil prices fall. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Walmart customers continue to wrestle with high food inflation which is showing little signs of abating.
A looming winter storm is already wreaking havoc across the nation with thousands of flights cancelled.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|SBUX
|$104.78
|-2.32
|-2.17
Starbucks is rolling out a new line of drinks called Oleato with two key ingredients.
Citigroup is less pessimistic on the U.S. economy in a new updated forecast.
