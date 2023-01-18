Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media

Are semiconductor chips the new oil?

Nearly $200 billion has been invested into US chip production

close
FOX Business’ Jeff Flock speaks with Hessert Chevy owner Tom Hessert on the boost in the semiconductor industry and what it means for the tech industry and overall economy. video

Semiconductor industry investments surge

FOX Business’ Jeff Flock speaks with Hessert Chevy owner Tom Hessert on the boost in the semiconductor industry and what it means for the tech industry and overall economy.

After chip shortages wreaked havoc on several industries, the U.S. made pointed efforts to invest in the semiconductor industry. But with these new developments comes the question: will the chip industry will be the new oil?

For most of the twentieth century, geopolitics has been defined by oil production. But with mounting concerns over climate change and growing calls for a transition to clean energy dominance, oil may soon be replaced in terms of its global impact. 

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger spoke with "Mornings with Maria" host Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday while at the World Economic Forum, where he argued chips are "critical to every aspect of human existence."

"Everything is becoming more and more digital and everything digital runs on semiconductors. So this is critical to every aspect of human existence," he said. "Where the oil reserves are [located] defined geopolitics for the last five decades; where the technology supply chains and semiconductors are located will define geopolitics for the next five. It's that important."

YOUR NEXT SMARTPHONE OR ELECTRIC CAR COULD BE PART OF MICROCHIP ‘REVOLUTION’: QUALCOMM CEO

Semiconductor chips computer technology

Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. Reuters/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo (Reuters/Florence Lo/Illustration / Reuters Photos)

Products that use these chips - including smartphones, appliances, and automobiles - saturate the consumer market, their prevalence in modern society making them an undeniable asset. The U.S. and Europe have increased investments in domestic chip production as economies look to reduce dependence on Taiwan.

According to data from the Semiconductor Industry Association, U.S. businesses have invested roughly $200 billion in 40 separate projects, adding an estimated 40,000 jobs. 

close
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger unpacks the ‘criticality’ of semiconductors ahead of his talk at the World Economic Forum in Davos. video

Semiconductors, technology will ‘define’ future global economy: Pat Gelsinger

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger unpacks the ‘criticality’ of semiconductors ahead of his talk at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In addition to private businesses investing in the industry, the federal government has also made large contributions to the semiconductor industry through the CHIPS and Science Act.

"The CHIPS and Science Act was a clear statement that we are going to win back the semiconductor industry, we are going to be manufacturing it," Gelsinger said on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday. 

"And many of those elements are for health care, are for A.I., for long-term leadership. So I'm a real optimistic here that our approach to being this open, collaborative, innovative society, The rebuilding of key manufacturing and semiconductor industry is that underlayment for it… I think the future is very bright, and we've seen the most significant step through the CHIPS Act to help make that happen."

CHINA-US CHIP BATTLE HEATS UP AS BEJING PREPARES TO SPEND $143B TO BOOST MANUFACTURING: REPORT

close
Biden discusses Micron's plan to invest in CHIPS manufacturing. video

Biden discusses Micron's plan to invest in CHIPS manufacturing

Biden discusses Micron's plan to invest in CHIPS manufacturing.

In August 2022, Congress approved $52.7 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and research and a 25% investment tax credit for chip plants that is estimated to be worth $24 billion.

The legislation aims to improve competition with China by strengthening U.S. manufacturing, supply chains and national security, and investing in research and development, science and technology.

Gelsinger emphasized developments in the U.S. semiconductor and technology industries are investments for the "long term" that will manifest in the second half of the decade.

"A three-quarter economic cycle should not dictate a five-year capital build-out plan. You just can't make those decisions. And we see semiconductors doubling this decade. So I need to be building the capacity for that," he said Tuesday.

close
UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the World Economic Forum Wednesday that "Big Oil" companies should be targeted the way tobacco companies were. video

UN secretary-general says 'Big Oil' peddles 'big lie,' should be 'held to account' like tobacco

UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the World Economic Forum Wednesday that "Big Oil" companies should be targeted the way tobacco companies were.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"So we need the support of the financial sector to go do that. We need the support of our public-private partnerships with government to go do that. And we are underway making some big long-term bets on the future of the technology industry."

FOX Business' Landon Mion contributed to this report.