Apple offers free repairs for issue with these iPhones
Apple said it’s offering free repairs on certain iPhones that may not turn on due to a faulty component.
Should Tesla have issued recall over battery issue? NHTSA investigating
The potential issue could reportedly have caused fires.
Tubi TV looking to raise $150 Million in new round of funding: Report
Tubi TV, the ad-supported free streaming service, is looking for $150 million in a new round of funding following a successful year in viewership.
PayPal scraps Facebook's Libra crypto group, others may follow
PayPal said it would "remain supportive" of Libra but not participate.
Walmart wants a partner for Jetblack
The project has been losing $15,000 per member a year.
Would you wear 'smart clothing'? Apple patents tech to be sewn into clothes
Apple has filed a patent for 'smart clothing' that will sensor vital signs for a potential new line of athletic-wear.
Iran-linked hackers tried to infiltrate Trump campaign
Iran-linked hackers have attempted to infiltrate at least one 2020 presidential candidate, Microsoft warned the Democratic National Party.
Sports media wars: Why 'Monday Night Football' will fetch billions in 2021
Sporting events are one of the few remaining forms of programming capable of drawing massive live audiences amid the cord-cutting trend.
HP to cut 7,000 to 9,000 jobs
Personal computer maker HP Inc said on Thursday it will cut about 7,000 to 9,000 jobs as part of its fiscal 2020 restructuring plan.
These big brands are boosting Twitter's bottom line: Report
Twitter has seen a 503 percent increase in revenue from 2012 to 2018.
Facebook will oppose government request for 'back door' to read encrypted messages
Officials are planning to ask the company to hold off from encrypting messages.
What is Budweiser doing to reduce its carbon emissions?
Anheuser-Busch is also planning a solar array to offset energy used to charge the trucks.
Ivanka Trump, Google CEO Pichai to create 250,000 IT training opportunities
Ivanka Trump and Google CEO Sundar Pichai team up to train new crop of tech workers.
Death of the American mall: What one mall is doing to get customers in stores
This new mega mall has joined forces with the rideshare company to help skip parking lot headaches.
Oregon doctor whose sperm was allegedly used to father at least 17 children, sues clinic $5.25M
A Oregon doctor who says his sperm was improperly used to father over a dozen children is suing the “incredibly irresponsible” clinic.
California tech exec death: Investigators on the hunt for suspects
Investigators are on the hunt for the suspects who kidnapped millionaire tech executive Tushar Atre from his beachside California home and left his lifeless body in an abandoned SUV miles away.
'Making a Murderer' subject pleas for release in handwritten note
Brendan Dassey, who was convicted of rape and murder when he was 16-years-old, has sent a handwritten note to Wisconsin’s governor requesting a pardon.
Congressional Facebook investigation to use failed startup as backdoor for secret documents: report
The House Judiciary Committee requested a trove of Facebook documents that the company's critics say will demonstrate how the social media giant unfairly leveraged its market dominance.
Google, Facebook and Twitter 'failing' on political ad transparency, privacy group says
Tech companies say they've made reforms.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai: American small business and big business must grow together
At Google, we see it as our job to help small businesses leverage the power of technology, whether it’s finding new customers, teaching employees new skills, or working more efficiently.