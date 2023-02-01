Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Intel

Intel slashes some worker, exec pay following PC market fall: report

Mid-level workers will see a 5% pay cut, while CEO Pat Gelsinger's pay will be slashed by 25%

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 31

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Intel Corp has taken the net step following the release of a disappointing earnings report last week.

The chipmaker has made broad cuts to employee and executive pay.

Last week, Intel issued a lower-than-expected sales forecast driven by a loss of market share to rivals and a PC market downturn.

The reductions will range from 5% of base pay for mid-level employees to 25% for Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger.

FOR CHIP MAKERS, THE FLIP FROM SHORTAGE TO GLUT INTENSIFIES

Intel ceo

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (Fox Business Travel)

The company's hourly workforce's pay will not be cut, said a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Intel spokesperson Addy Burr said in a statement that the "changes are designed to impact our executive population more significantly and will help support the investments and overall workforce."

Last week, Intel said its profit margins were plunging as the PC market cooled after several years of growth during the pandemic.

INTEL TO CUT THOUSANDS OF JOBS AS PC DEMAND SLOWS: REPORT

Intel chips

Intel logo and semiconductors (istock / iStock)

Gelsinger also conceded that Intel has "stumbled" and lost market share to rivals.

Advanced Micro Devices said Tuesday that quarterly sales were above Wall Street's expectations.

In addition to the mid-level pay cuts, vice president level employees will see 10% reductions, and the company's top executives other than the CEO will get 15% cuts.

Intel chips

Intel Processor Core i5 2500K (iStock / iStock)

INTEL SHARES HAVING WORST DAY IN 15 MONTHS

The company has also lowered its 401(k) matching program from 5% to 2.5% and suspended merit raises and quarterly performance bonuses, the person said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
INTC INTEL CORP. 28.26 +0.31 +1.11%
AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 75.15 +2.70 +3.73%

Annual performance bonuses based Intel's overall financial performance will remain, although they are expected to be lower.

Reuters contributed to this report.