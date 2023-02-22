Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Microsoft

Microsoft bringing AI chatbot to Bing, Edge Internet browsers

AI battle between Google and Microsoft gets serious after Wednesday announcement

close
CoinDesk Content Chief of Staff Pete Pachal joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss Microsoft's use of AI in the Bing search engine, attacks on Big Tech, and the future of AI and cryptocurrency. video

Microsoft's AI play a 'shot across the bow' to Google: Pete Pachal

CoinDesk Content Chief of Staff Pete Pachal joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss Microsoft's use of AI in the Bing search engine, attacks on Big Tech, and the future of AI and cryptocurrency.

Microsoft is taking its new chatbot technology to its Bing and Edge Internet browser’s smartphone apps, the company announced in a blog post on Monday.

MICROSOFT AI CHATBOT THREATENS TO EXPOSE PERSONAL INFO

Earlier in the month, Microsoft introduced its new AI-powered Bing and Microsoft Edge. Since then, over one million people in 169 countries are off the waitlist and into the preview.

Microsoft AI app on smartphone

Microsoft AI app on smartphone (Microsoft blog post)

GOOGLE VS. MICROSOFT IN AI RACE

According to the world's largest software marker, 64% of searches occur on mobile phones, and "we are releasing all new Bing and Edge mobile apps to serve as your copilot for the web even when you are away from your desktop."

Google Bard VS OpenAI ChatGPT displayed on Mobile with Openai and Google logo on screen seen in this photo illustration. On 7 February 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Microsoft’s new artificial intelligence capabilities could give them a leg up on Google’s recently launched Bard, an experimental conversational AI service and app that draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.

Microsoft is up over 5.% year-to-date and Google up more than 2%.

Microsoft Corp

.
Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 91.79 -2.56 -2.71%
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 252.67 -5.39 -2.09%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Meridian Equity Partners senior managing partner Jonathan Corpina and SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari discuss if the forecasted earnings recession will ever kick in on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Microsoft's merger plan with Activision Blizzard 'in doubt': Kenny Polcari

Meridian Equity Partners senior managing partner Jonathan Corpina and SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari discuss if the forecasted earnings recession will ever kick in on 'The Claman Countdown.'