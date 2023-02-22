Microsoft bringing AI chatbot to Bing, Edge Internet browsers

Microsoft is taking its new chatbot technology to its Bing and Edge Internet browser’s smartphone apps, the company announced in a blog post on Monday.

MICROSOFT AI CHATBOT THREATENS TO EXPOSE PERSONAL INFO

Earlier in the month, Microsoft introduced its new AI-powered Bing and Microsoft Edge. Since then, over one million people in 169 countries are off the waitlist and into the preview.

GOOGLE VS. MICROSOFT IN AI RACE

According to the world's largest software marker, 64% of searches occur on mobile phones, and "we are releasing all new Bing and Edge mobile apps to serve as your copilot for the web even when you are away from your desktop."

Microsoft’s new artificial intelligence capabilities could give them a leg up on Google’s recently launched Bard, an experimental conversational AI service and app that draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.

Microsoft is up over 5.% year-to-date and Google up more than 2%.

Microsoft Corp

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 91.79 -2.56 -2.71% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 252.67 -5.39 -2.09%