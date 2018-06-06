Mergers and Acquisitions

The AT&T-Time Warner merger ruling will signal what to expect from the DOJ in the future.
Including debt, the deal is valued at $9.9 billion.
A Chicago-based company said Thursday it is putting together a proposal to buy the coal-fueled Navajo Generating Station, a move that could forestall the plant's scheduled closure in late 2019 and save hundreds of jobs and funding for Native American tribes.
Hundreds of miners and their relatives will join leaders from the Navajo Nation, the Hopi Tribe and the United Mine Workers to rally at the state Capitol to keep open the coal-fired Navajo Generating Station, which pumps water from the Colorado River to cities, tribes and farmers in Arizona.
Rawlings posted net sales of roughly $330 million in fiscal 2017.
U.K. regulators give blessing to Murdoch's Sky bid.
Newell Brands is selling iconic sporting goods company Rawlings to a private equity fund for about $395 million.
The Osaka-based electronics maker will be able to use the scale of parent Foxconn, the world's biggest contract manufacturer, to produce PCs more cheaply - just as it has done with TVs.
Discovery Inc. announced $2 billion deal with the PGA Tour for international TV rights and a new streaming service.
Walmart did not disclose the value of the transaction but said it would record a noncash charge of roughly $4.5 billion related to the deal in the second quarter.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the calendar year.
The cash call is smaller than initially envisaged by Bayer because Monsanto reduced its debt while the antitrust review dragged on.
The director of Puerto Rico's power company tells The Associated Press that it could take another two months to fully restore power on the island as crews work to strengthen the electrical grid amid a new hurricane season.
A self-driving car service that Google spinoff Waymo plans to launch later this year in Arizona will include up to 62,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans under a deal announced Thursday.