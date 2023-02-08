STOCK MARKET NEWS: State of the Union, Ebay job cuts, Chipotle shares fall
President Biden pushes for Insulin cap, Bed, Bath & Beyond shares rise as company skirts bankruptcy. Ebay cutting 500 jobs. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Oil prices added to a two-day winning streak on Wednesday, posting gains as the dollar weakened.
Investors were looking ahead to more inventory data for demand trends.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded around $78.00, after adding 4.1% in the previous session.
Brent crude futures traded around $84.00 a barrel, after gaining 3.3% in the previous session.
Supporting the market, weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed crude stocks fell by about 2.2 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 3, according to market sources.
The market will be looking to see if data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration confirms the decline in crude stocks.
Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are lower by 5% in premarket trading after the company missed quarterly comparable sales expectations on Tuesday, in a sign that price hikes are taking a toll on demand for the restaurant's burritos and rice bowls.
While Chipotle enjoyed steady demand for its pricier menu items from its relatively wealthier customer base for much of last year, persistently high inflation across product categories is causing even affluent diners to look for cheaper options such as McDonald's.
Visits to Chipotle restaurants fell 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to data from Placer.ai. McDonald's visits rose 29.4% in the same period.
Comparable sales at the California-based chain rose 5.6% in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, while analysts on average expected a 7.1% rise, according to Refinitiv IBES.
The company reported profit of $8.29 per share, an increase of 48.6%. Analysts on average expected profit of $8.90.Chipotle forecast comparable sales growth in the high-single digits for the current quarter in its earnings release and said it expects to open 255 to 285 new restaurants in 2023.
Revenue rose to $2.18 billion from $1.96 billion in the quarter, missing estimates of $2.23 billion.
Bitcoin was trading around $23,000, after gaining in three of the last four days.
For the week, Bitcoin has added less than 1%
For the month, the cryptocurrency has gained more than 1% and has added 40% year-to-date.
Ethereum was trading around $1,600, after gaining more than 5% in the past week.
Dogecoin was trading at 9 cents, after sliding 3% in the past week.
