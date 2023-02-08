STOCK MARKET NEWS: State of the Union, Ebay job cuts, Chipotle shares fall

Chipotle misses quarterly sales estimates as traffic stalls

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are lower by 5% in premarket trading after the company missed quarterly comparable sales expectations on Tuesday, in a sign that price hikes are taking a toll on demand for the restaurant's burritos and rice bowls.

While Chipotle enjoyed steady demand for its pricier menu items from its relatively wealthier customer base for much of last year, persistently high inflation across product categories is causing even affluent diners to look for cheaper options such as McDonald's.

Visits to Chipotle restaurants fell 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to data from Placer.ai. McDonald's visits rose 29.4% in the same period.

Comparable sales at the California-based chain rose 5.6% in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, while analysts on average expected a 7.1% rise, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The company reported profit of $8.29 per share, an increase of 48.6%. Analysts on average expected profit of $8.90.Chipotle forecast comparable sales growth in the high-single digits for the current quarter in its earnings release and said it expects to open 255 to 285 new restaurants in 2023.

Revenue rose to $2.18 billion from $1.96 billion in the quarter, missing estimates of $2.23 billion.

Posted by Reuters